RUGBY players are hoping new shower controls will help them save 1,000kg of carbon dioxide every year.

Oxford Rugby Club has also installed a new boiler timer in the bid to save £280 annual on heating costs.

The eco innovations have all been made possible through a £1,100 grant from waste firm Grundon, which was secured for the club by the Trust for Oxfordshire’s Environment (TOE2).

The club provides 4,900 showers a year for dirty rugby players which, as it says, is ‘a lot of hot water’.

The first home game of the season will be a chance to see the showers in action.

Club chairman Andrew Lloyd said heating and hot water are a major expense.

He went on: “Our grant from TOE2 with funds from Grundon Waste Management has been brilliant because it allows us to save money on heating costs and is also great for environment.

“We are astonished that such a simple measure can produce such significant savings. We are now looking for our next energy saving measure.

“We run our club on a shoe string so measures like this make a huge difference for us. Thanks to everyone at TOE2 and their sponsors.”

The Trust for Oxfordshire’s Environment was established in 2011 as an environmental funder for Oxfordshire, aiming to make a ‘real and lasting difference to Oxfordshire’ by supporting local community environmental projects by distributing funding through the Landfill Communities Fund.