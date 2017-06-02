A HEROIN and cocaine dealer has been jailed for his involvement in a drugs ring.

Tabu Melle was among scores arrested during dawn raids in Oxford, Abingdon and London in January, as part of a Thames Valley Police operation called Stronghold.

The 29-year-old was sentenced yesterday to five years and eight months in prison, after being deemed a ‘trusted footsoldier’ of more senior dealers.

Speaking at Oxford Crown Court, Judge Ian Pringle said: “This was an undercover operation to prevent out-of-county lines, which supply drugs on a huge scale to this county.”

Melle sold the Class A drugs to the undercover officers in November last year, and another time was found with ‘30 or 40 wraps’ of drugs in his possession.

Defending, Andrew Hallworth insisted Melle played a ‘lesser role’ and was ‘behind the scenes’ in the dealing operation, and had only agreed to it because he owed a £1,700 debt.

He said: “There’s no doubt he took frontline risk [of being caught]... for very little benefit to himself.

“This is someone at the very bottom of the process...there has been no real shift in his lowly position.”

But Judge Pringle told Melle: “You are an experienced and trusted footsoldier. You were actively involved.”

Melle, of St Stephens Avenue in London, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to supply heroin, and one count of conspiracy to supply cocaine. His offences took place between July 13, 2016, and January 24 of this year.