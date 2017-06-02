A MAN has been murdered in Blackbird Leys.

Police were called to reports of a group of men fighting in the Jourdain Road area of the estate at 11pm yesterday.

Officers found a man in his late 20s with serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital but died shortly after. His family have now been informed but a formal identification has not taken place.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Ailsa Kent, of the Major Crime Unit, said: "We have launched a murder investigation and are actively pursuing many lines of enquiry.

"We are appealing for the public’s help and would advise anyone who may have information that could relate to this serious incident to come forward."

No-one has yet been arrested but police have said they may release descriptions of the attackers later today.

DCI Kent added: "As a result of the incident you will see an increased police presence in the area whilst our investigation is ongoing and also to provide reassurance to members of the public."

A Jourdain Road resident, who asked to be kept anonymous, said he had seen about eight men fighting in the alleyway last night.

One man, he said, had been targeted by the rest, who were kicking him.

He said: "There were about eight of them. I could lots of shouting and screaming. The police came and that was all I saw.

"I've lived here for years and never even had broken window before. It's shocking that something like that could happen here."

Catherine Trevelyan, who also lives nearby, said: "I heard glass breaking, screaming and shouting. There were names being called.

"Then I heard someone shout 'No, don't do that', and then it went quiet.

"A man then came out of the alley on his phone and the police were here in minutes. There were about three police cars.

"I am shocked. Nothing like that happens around here. I have lived here forty plus years and it's a nice quiet area."

A woman working in Balfour Road, who also asked not to be named, said she had seen a body bag being taken away at about 9am.

The alleyway has been blocked off by police this morning and officers, PCSOs and forensics teams with a blue tent have been spotted on the scene.

Parish councillor John Dillon said officers were 'absolutely everywhere' on the estate this morning.

He said: "Everyone who hears about this as the day progresses is going to be absolutely shocked and appalled by it.

"Apparently in the last two to three weeks there have been several different fights in different roads nearby; whether they are related I do not know."

Jourdain Road resident Valerie Parrott said had been was woken at 11.30pm by the police helicopter.

She reported there had been numerous 'arguments', if not actual fights, in surrounding roads over the past few weeks.

Mrs Parrott, who has lived in the road since 1969, said: "There's a lot of shouting going on. I have no idea if it's the same people.



"It's normally quiet around here; I can't understand what has gone wrong."

This area of the estate has seen its fair share of violent altercations over the past 18 months.

In October last year a man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was set on fire in Balfour Road.

And in April an 18-year-old was stabbed in an alleyway in nearby Druce Way, with the perpetrators believed to have been from London.