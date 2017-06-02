WITH only a few days left of half term and the weather holding up, there is still plenty of fun to be had around Oxfordshire.

The Story Museum in Pembroke Street, Oxford is offering workshops centred around the love of storytelling this weekend.

Kids up to the age of three can get involved with messy play and story time today between 10.30 and 11am.

Marketing and Communications Officer David Gibb said: "This is one of the most popular events we have."

The museum is also inviting children to take a step back in time and create their own book cover at their printing workshop on Saturday between 2pm and 3.30pm, and again at 4pm until 5.30pm.

Mr Gibb said: “We’re really excited about these events in the lead up to summer.

“All our events are a great opportunity for families to get creative with storytelling.”

The printing workshop will teach youngsters about how books were originally printed and give them a keepsake to take home with them.

The Natural History Museum in Parks Road is giving children the chance to meet wolves, birds of prey and giant creepy-crawlies at a Wild Fair tomorrow.

It is part of the museum's participation in the Oxford Festival of Nature.

The educational day out will also offer kids the opportunity to get close to mini-beasts at the bug hotel, relax with the festival’s storyteller and make some creature crafts from 10am until 4pm.

For youngsters who prefer the dark arts, the Pitt Rivers Museum is inviting children to experience magical objects and make their own lucky charm or witch in a bottle this weekend.

Families are welcome from 1pm to 4pm today and tomorrow.

Children with a passion for art can visit the Ashmolean Museum in Broad Street for sketching sessions where they can get creative with different materials on Saturday and Sunday between 2pm and 4pm.

For those who don’t have the time to travel to the coast, Millets Farm Centre in Fyfield Wick will be giving families the opportunity to spend the day at the beach complete with outdoor games and a beach hut café.

And families looking to get in touch with their wild side are invited to take part in Lemur Week at the Cotswold Wildlife Park, Burford.

This comes as the park has celebrated the first birth of a rare Lemur species in the UK this March.

Other activities include Name the Lemur, an educational daily lemur talk and feed at 12 noon and 2pm until Sunday, a ‘Lemur Dunk’ game, a stall and a raffle.

Tickets are still available for a range of musical and story-based events hosted by Oxford's theatres for kids itching to get back into the classroom.

The Oxford Playhouse is putting on dance workshop ‘Around The World in Two Days’ and a musical adaptation of Julia Donaldson’s ‘Room on The Broom’ today.

The New Theatre in George Street, Oxford, will be throwing a 'sing-a-long-a Frozen' show on Sunday.

Two Disney princesses will teach new dance moves and get everybody singing in this interactive screening where children are invited to dress up as their favourite characters.

The Cornerstone Arts Centre, Didcot, will be hosting Marty Macdonald’s Toy Machine featuring the voices of CBBC’s Justin Fletcher and Nicole Davis as Pongo the Pig and Molly-Moo the Cow on Sunday.

Kids are invited to help fix the Toy Machine before the Toy Maker comes to get it back.