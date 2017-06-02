HOMES in a controversial development in Wallingford are due hit the market this summer.

Town councillor Adrian Lloyd said people moving into the 85 homes off Reading Road would be welcomed by those in the town – but claimed the community was deprived of its right to have a say on the plans.

The development, a joint partnership between construction firms Wates and Miller Homes, was initially rejected by South Oxfordshire District Council – but was approved last year following a planning appeal.

Mr Lloyd, who campaigned against the development, was disappointed the homes were approved prior to the town’s neighbourhood plan being put together.

A neighbourhood plan, when complete, can be used to help steer development in a particular area by setting out policy and proposals against which local planning applications will be assessed.

They were introduced under the Localism Act 2011, which aimed to give communities more power.

Mr Lloyd said: “We’re busy preparing a neighbourhood plan which will allocate sites for development. It might have allocated that area but it might not have.

“When these homes went through it took away our democratic right. It went through against the wishes of the community and took away our right to decide where development goes.”

He added that four and five-bedroom properties, which are included in the site, were not what Wallingford needs.

Despite his disappointment, Mr Lloyd insisted that the people moving into homes on the new site, named Winterbrook Park, would receive a warm welcome.

He said: “When those homes are filled we will welcome those people – but we would have preferred it if it hadn’t have gone through.”

Miller Homes, who will be selling the properties soon, says its ‘energy efficient homes’, which will range from two to five bedrooms, were designed for ‘modern family living’.

People are now able to register their interest to buy the homes when they are completed in the coming months.

Tracey Lee, regional operations director for Miller Homes Southern, said: “Winterbrook Park is a very appealing location for families to put down roots.

"The thriving, friendly town centre offers a range of accessible amenities and a real community feel."

“Its convenient location makes it a viable choice for commuters into London, looking for a countryside home to retreat to after a hard day at the office.

“I expect the houses will attract a lot of interest from couples and families alike, and once available, will start to be snapped up quickly.”