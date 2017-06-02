BLISTERS and a knee brace did not stop a Didcot dad from completing a 72-mile charity walk.

As many people enjoyed a three-day bank holiday weekend Paul Smith was on the Isle of Wight, walking up to 30 miles a day to raise money for SeeSaw, a charity that supports bereaved children.

After acquiring 15 blisters, damaging his tendons and tearing a ligament in his knee the 40-year-old said he felt proud at taking on the challenge.

The development manager at Activate Learning in Oxford said: "I am really pleased that I've done this.

"It was all about raising money and awareness of what this brilliant charity does.

"Unfortunately I wasn't able to do nine of the last 10 miles because of tearing a ligament in my knee but I managed to hobble the last mile with everyone.

"I am going to go back with my wife and son to complete the part of the walk I missed out."

Armed with three packets of sherbet lemons and miniature bottles of wine, Mr Smith set off with another six friends and family members on Friday and completed the challenge on Sunday.

Mr Smith said he had been inspired to raise money for the charity after his mum Ann Madden died from a heart attack aged 64 last year.

He added: "It has been really difficult for us all and it is still affecting my three-and-a half-year-old son, Elwood.

"So we are talking to SeeSaw to see how they can help us and my son to grieve.

"And so I just felt that it was the right thing to do to raise money and awareness for it, especially as they will be helping my family."

The grief support charity offers home visits, tailored individual support for children and young people and family events and activity days to help youngsters when a parent or relative has died.

But this is not Mr Smith's first charity walk.

After his three-month-old niece Abigail died in 2007 from serious genetic condition Edward's Syndrome, he along with his brother David vowed to raise money for Oxfordshire charity ROSY, which provides respite nursing for Oxfordshire’s sick youngsters.

The brothers and their friends and family have raised about £5,000 and completed the 87-mile long The Ridgeway in Wiltshire, 102-mile Cotswold Way and the 84-mile Hadrian's Wall across the north of England.

Mr Smith added: "It is just our way of giving back to some brilliant charities that we are lucky to have in the county."

For more information or to donate visit bit.ly/2sgWiEN

Fundraiser for SeeSaw Jane Elliott said: "SeeSaw’s huge thanks are extended to Paul for taking part in the incredibly tough 106km Isle of Wight Challenge this weekend raising vital funds for SeeSaw.

"Every penny Paul has raised will help bereaved children and young people in Oxfordshire face the future with hope."