FLOWERS and flares will adorn the city when thousands of revellers surge through the city for Oxford Pride.

This year's celebration's main event tomorrow has the theme 'Rainbow Days: The summer of love' and is expected to attract huge crowds of people dressed as hippies.

Along with similar events around the world it celebrates the best of the LGBT community and promotes LGBT rights.

There will also be a special draw during the parade, which includes an appearance from Los Angeles drag performer Courtney Act from TV's RuPaul's Drag Race.

Oxford Pride chairman Rob Jordan said: "This year we have bigger stages on both streets and the Castle Quarter stage has moved to the grass area so will be up on the verge for everyone to see.

"It is all themed around the tagline Rainbow Days: Summer of Love and so we are encouraging as many people as possible to come along in their hippy costumes and dress to that theme like many did last year with the super hero 2016 theme.

"I have already seen lots of people who will be going all out with floral costumes for the theme."

This year marks the 15th Oxford Pride to be held in the city and as well several other special milestones including 50th anniversary of the decriminalisation of homosexuality.

The team of about 40 volunteers, headed by a committee of just a dozen people, are putting the final touches to the festival of family fun and stage performances.

It will start off with the annual parade of performers and organisations from the Radcliffe Camera at about 11am.

The parade will be headed up by Soul Samba and at the tail end will be popular band Horns of Plenty.

It will make its way along Broad Street, Cornmarket and Queen Street before arriving at the Castle Quarter.

Last year's parade had about 500 participants and this year organisers are hoping for even more.

There will also be two stages set up in the Castle Quarter and nearby with acts including 1990s band Entrance who will headline the main stage.

Other performers include tribute band Abba Sensation, the Ukelele Big Band and the Oxford Gospel Choir among many more.

There will be more than 30 different community organisations which will pitch up stalls in the city and activities are planned to continue late into the evening.

The event, which costs more than £20,000 to put on, is free for everyone but will include collections towards next year's event on the day.

Mr Jordan added: "This is a celebration of Oxfordshire not just LGBT+, it is for all people and many different charities that need support such as adoption charities.

"We want to encourage everybody to come along whether you're LGBT+ or somebody just wanting to enjoy all the music and activities.

"It is a family friendly event throughout the day and free for everyone."

For more details and timings see http://bit.ly/2rELwff