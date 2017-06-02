VANDALS smashed a beehive, broke into a shed and poured washing up liquid into the pigs’ water at Oxford City Farm.

Volunteers at the community project have been left reeling after they were hit by two break-ins in one week.

It all comes just two months after the group officially signed the 40-year lease on their site in Florence Park, East Oxford.

However it also has grim echoes of a break-in at their shed in November, before the lease had been signed, when valuable tools were stolen.

Beekeeper Phil Pritchard spent yesterday morning rebuilding the smashed hive after it was kicked over for the second time in the week on Wednesday night, and said he was bitterly disappointed.

The group has reported the attacks to police, but rather than seeking retribution against the criminals, Mr Pritchard said they wanted to offer the hand of friendship to what they suspect are troubled teenagers.

He said: “What I’d really like to do is engage the people who are doing it, who I suspect are people with nothing better to do.

“Behaviour like this comes from a damaged place and there must be some sort of pain there.

“We have made approaches to the police to try to set up some sort of program to support disengaged young people and give them something constructive to do.”

Mr Pritchard said as far as he was aware the police had never caught the criminals who stole their tools in November.

The city farm group was set up ten years ago by a group of Oxford parents including mum-of-two Lucie Mayer, who wanted to give city children a hands-on way to learn about where their food came from.

When she learnt about the first break over the weekend she said she was frustrated by the ‘ridiculous’ damage caused to a project which was trying to help young people in the area.

The pigs seem unharmed by the attack, she said, the bees have survived and it is not clear that anything was actually stolen from the shed, but she added: “We’re just very sad that it is happening.

“I would love to know who they are and try to get them involved in the farm.”

The group believe that the vandals gained access over an old fence at the back of the Cornwallis Road site.

Ms Mayer added: “The fence there is old and dilapidated, but we just don’t have the £15,000 to fix it.”

The group are also now wondering whether they need to install CCTV as a deterrent to would-be trespassers – if only to keep their animals safe – but again, they do not have the money.

The farm currently has several pigs which they are borrowing from Coopers Oxford Pork near Didcot, but they were hoping to eventually have sheep, goats, chickens and ducks.

Ms Mayer said they would love to hear from anyone who would be able to help them solve the fence problem either financially or with know-how and materials.

She added: “We are just so sad that this is happening: it’s such meaningless nonsense.

“It’s a real shame.”

Find out more about the city farm and get in touch at oxfordcityfarm.org.uk