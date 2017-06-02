YOU would be hard pressed to find a dish more quintessentially British than fish and chips.

Today, National Fish and Chip Day, the classic pairing will be celebrated across the UK with a toast to the chippies, restaurants, fishermen and farmers who provide the ingredients for the iconic family favourite.

Among those marking the occasion will be staff at Oxford Fish Bar, which has sated the hunger of Oxford residents for nearly 30 years.

Owner of the Iffley Road establishment Kazem Hakimi, whose son Hussein also works there, reflected on why the dish is so popular among Brits.

He said: “I think it’s because it’s good value for money and it’s very nourishing.

“It’s straightforward food with no additives and no nonsense – and it’s good for you.

“A good fish and chip shop uses good ingredients and cooks the fish fresh, in front of you.

“Like everything, fish and chips goes up and down, but it’s stood the test of time. It’s very steady. I think it’s the most stable dish in the British Isles.”

British consumers eat some 382m portions of fish and chips every year.

Annual spend on fish and chips in the UK is in the region of a staggering £1.2 billion.

Serving fish and chips in newspaper was commonplace until the 1980s – though you’d likely struggle to find your meal wrapped in a copy of the Oxford Mail these days.