BON Appétit!

We should have known when we asked our new Oxford Mail Camera Club members to send in succulent snaps of mouthwatering meals, you wouldn’t let us down.

We were inundated with a smorgasbord of snacks, a cascade of cakes and a torrent of treats.

Near the top of the wacky list has to be this ‘artist’s palette’ photographed by Steve Clarke, which is made entirely out of sorbet and even includes the paintbrush!

Becca Collacott sent in this messy masterpiece of raspberry ripple ice cream with crushed meringue nests and Hev Porter-Hornblow gets bonus points for originality with this Maltesers birthday cake.

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves – we haven’t even had our fish course yet, supplied here by the fresh fish market at Royan, France, photographed by Diane Braggs.

Leave room for your main though: in one of the most impressive snaps of the week, John ‘Judge Jules’ Percival sent in this picture of his homemade cheese burger.

He explained: “I love cooking and have to follow a strict regime when it comes to cooking for my parents, especially for dad as he is gluten and wheat intolerant (Coeliac disease.)

“This is my homemade cheese burger and bacon roll recipe, all made from scratch.”

And if you’ve still got room after all of that, a familiar face seems to have snuck onto this week’s menu: tucking into an ice cream cone in a photo by Kim Saxby, could that golden-haired cherub possibly be the same subject of the photo by Ms Saxby which was crowned last week’s winner?

Well, if it ain’t broke...

We will announce this week’s winner in tomorrow’s Oxford Mail.

Meanwhile, there is the matter of next week’s theme.

Well, after all that indulgence, we could all probably use a little exercise, so pull on your Lycra, get the running shoes out and get snapping!