A WOMAN who lost everything in the Gibbs Crescent blast will always be haunted by her final exchange with neighbour Guido Schuette when he told her: ‘I’m going to get you.’

Still homeless and with no possessions, Annie May says all she has been left with are the memories of the taunts and threats from her neighbour of 14 years who was killed in the explosion.

The 53-year-old support worker lived in flat seven, one of three destroyed on Valentine's Day this year, above Mr Schuette and has also spoken of her lucky escape, missing disaster by minutes.

For more than a decade Miss May says she contacted police and housing association A2Dominion, which owned the property, pleading to be moved away from Mr Schuette, who she says made monkey noises at her as she passed him on the stairs.

She said: "This went on for years and I would get so frightened that I would wait in my flat until I heard his door close beneath me before I went out.

"I called and called the housing association and the police asking if I could be moved or he could be moved but no one listened. I told them something bad would happen and now it has.

“On the Friday before Valentine’s Day the last words he said to me were: ‘I got rid of the last bloke in the place and I’m going to get you.”

She does not know who the previous tenant was.

The explosion, as well as destroying three flats, left eight others uninhabitable. It is believed in the coming weeks these will be demolished.

Despite losing her livelihood, Miss May says she had a miraculous escape as she was visiting her sister's house to drop off some food at the time.

She said: "I had driven round to drop off some cream and was still in my car as I wanted to go straight back home and put my shopping away.

“But my sister encouraged me to come in for a cup of coffee.

“And 10 minutes later we got a message saying the explosion had happened.”

Since the blast more than 15 weeks ago, Miss May has been staying with her nephew in the city centre while awaiting permanent accommodation.

She added: "I have lost everything and I am expected to bid on new housing coming up.

“I went to view a property this week and the toilet still had years of dirt on it.

“I’m not asking for much but how can I be expected to live in a place with a dirty toilet?”

In compensation for losing everything in the blast Miss May has been told she could receive £4,000 from A2Dominion.

She added: "It is all gone, nothing left, none of my family pictures or my jewellery.

"And what they are offering is peanuts, how can that cover everything that I have lost?

"How will I be able to afford new furniture when they finally find me somewhere to live?"

A2Dominion Group Director of Property Services David Lingeman said: "We continue to support all residents at Gibbs Crescent, and there remains a staff presence on site to offer help and support as necessary.

“We are also in the process of recruiting a Neighbourhood Officer whose sole focus will be the ongoing wellbeing of the residents at Gibbs Crescent.

“There are now only two households still displaced by the incident.

"Both have received a new offer of permanent accommodation and are waiting to view their chosen property.”

Properties that have been deemed unsafe are now all boarded up and A2Dominion hope to knock them down 'as soon as is practically possible', believed to be a few weeks.

The association confirmed it was aware of a neighbour dispute and said it had been in the process of resolving it with residents ‘prior to the incident.’

Last month an inquest was opened into the death of Mr Schuette, where Oxford Coroner’s Court heard how the flat five residents was suffering mental health issues prior to the explosion.

A police report said the explosion is believed to have been caused by fuel being stored in Mr Schuette’s middle floor flat and the force now say it is a matter for the coroner.

A date has not yet been set for the full inquest into his death.