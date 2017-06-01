A 25-year-old man has lost sight in one of his eyes after being injured in a brawl near an Oxford nightclub.

Police said the man was attacked after trying to break up the fight, which happened at the entrance to the Worcester Street car park in Park End Street on Monday night.

The victim was hit in the face and his injury caused him to lose sight in his left eye. He was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital and operated on, but was told he was unlikely to regain his vision.

The attack happened between 2.45am and 3.30am, when the nearby Atik nightclub was closing, police said.

It is not yet clear whether the assault involved the use of any weapons, a police spokesman said.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sheryl Philpott said: “This incident has led to a young man losing the sight in one of his eyes.

“We are carrying out an investigation into this and I would like to speak to anyone who has any details relating to it.

“This happened at a busy time when the nearby Atik night club was closing, and so I am hopeful that someone saw this incident, or has some details which could help our investigation."

Those with information should call 101.