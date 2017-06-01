The Oxford Mail has put together a gallery to celebrate the legacy left by former youth football league chairman Jim Paton.

The late Mr Paton's enthusiasm for the sport inspired youngsters from all over the county to compete.

These photographs depict the league’s cheerful youngsters posing with their teammates after speedy six-a-side games back in the day.

Can you spot your younger self in any of these celebratory photographs from the noughties?

The Oxford Mail youth leagues currently have over 5,800 young people enrolled in over 350 teams in over 70 clubs.

So respected in the sporting community was Mr Paton that he was made honorary life vice president of the league.