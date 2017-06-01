A NEWLY-REFURBISHED day surgery unit at the Churchill Hospital has officially reopened.

The revamped space within the hospital’s Cancer Centre includes ten theatres where more than 8,000 operations are performed every year.

It has been developed to the tune of £2.1m with the aim of reducing stress and anxiety, and boosting comfort and privacy for patients.

There are now six individual consultation rooms, two single en-suite rooms and two six-bed single-sex bays.

Visitors can expect a brighter reception area, while the courtyard garden and non-clinical and staff areas have also been refurbished.

Geoff Salt, vice-chairman of Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This is a really significant investment in patient experience. The unit looked tired and dated and the privacy for patients wasn’t as good as it could have been.

“The unit is light, airy and modern, and there are really excellent facilities.”

For the first time the unit also now boasts a dedicated area for breast cancer patients, for consultations and prosthetic fittings.

About £63,000 was raised towards the makeover by OUH’s Charitable Funds team through donations and events such as charity abseils down the John Radcliffe Hospital.

Theresa Lowry, deputy matron for theatres and day surgery, said: “These significant improvements were made as a direct response to patient feedback. The unit is now far more suitable for all patients, including those who have dementia.”