POLLSTERS have put the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats neck and neck in the election battle for a key seat in Oxford.

YouGov said the race for Oxford West and Abingdon was a 'toss up', as it said the Lib Dems were marginally ahead by one point.

This is despite incumbent Tory candidate Nicola Blackwood's victory in 2015, when she won a majority of almost 10,000.

The polling company has put the Lib Dems, whose candidate is Layla Moran, on 41 per cent and the Tories on 40 per cent.

Labour trailed on 17 per cent and UKIP was on two per cent.

However the predictions had wide margins of error, with the Lib Dem estimate ranging from a 33 per cent low to a 50 per cent high.

The Tory estimate ranged from 35 per cent to 45 per cent.

YouGov's new, controversial system for gauging voting intentions is based on interviews with 7,000 panelists every day.

It predicted earlier this week that the Tories were on course for shock losses on June 8.