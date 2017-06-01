Three men - including one from Oxford - have been arrested and charged after £22,000 of class A drugs were recovered in Aberdeen.

CID officers found diamorphine, crack cocaine and cocaine, plus a high four-figure sum of cash, when they searched a property in the Strawberry Bank Parade area of the city on Wednesday.

A 45-year-old from Oxford and two local men aged 22 and 26 were arrested and subsequently charged.

They are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Names have not yet been released, as is the law in Scotland.

Detective Inspector Stuart McAdam said: "We will continue to take action to ensure the area is as safe as possible and a hostile environment for drug-related crime, and local communities can play the most crucial role of all by telling us when and where suspicious activity is happening."