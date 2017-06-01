A WOMAN whose daughter's life was saved by a cycle helmet has backed an Oxford Mail campaign to get more people wearing them.

Sue Miller's daughter Sarah was seriously injured when she was knocked off her bike in Singapore.

The 30-year-old could have died if she had not been wearing a helmet, prompting Ms Miller to back the Oxford Mail's Be Bike Safe campaign.

Sarah is still recovering in the Far East, where she works as a teacher, following the crash on March 1. She has had several operations, including plastic surgery and a 17-hour operation on her spine.

Ms Miller, who lives in Cumnor, said: "We think that what must have happened is that she was hit from one side and fell on to another car.

"She was very, very badly injured. She had a swelling on her brain and a small bleed.

"Her helmet was crushed and the doctors felt her whole body could not have taken much more.

"When we arrived at the hospital we were told there was a chance she was brain damaged or paralysed .

"They said the helmet probably saved her from what would have been huge brain damage."

Ms Miller was inspired to speak out about the incident after reading about John Radcliffe nurse Jose Martinez, who is touring schools encouraging youngsters to wear helmets after he cheated death in a crash last year.

Mr Martinez has joined our Be Bike Safe campaign, during which readers can pick up a reduced price cycle helmet from the Oxford Mail's offices in Osney Mead for just £5.

The emergency department nurse from Yarnton suffered horrendous injuries when he was knocked off his bike but survived thanks to his helmet.

Mother-of-three Ms Miller said: "A similar thing happened to my ex-husband in St Giles in late 1991 when he was hit head on.

"He had quite bad concussion and they said there was no question he would have been dead or brain damaged without a helmet.

"He broke his arm very badly, he had a plate in his arm and he was cut up quite badly.

"I think wearing a helmet should be the law."

Sarah has been left with 'horrible scars' but told her mother she would not be put off cycling by the experience.

Ms Miller said: "She has got life changing injuries and that is the point.

"The doctors said at best she will have 20 per cent reduced mobility. You have to protect yourself.

"I know so many people who have had accidents on bikes.

"You cannot plan for accidents and that is why it is just like wearing a seatbelt, you have it to protect you in the event that something goers wrong.

"It is something I feel very strongly about."