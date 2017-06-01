A FIVE-YEAR-OLD bus fanatic was treated to the ride of his life at a bus company’s Oxford headquarters.

Tomas King, from Kidlington, spent Tuesday this week at Stagecoach’s depot in Cowley after his mother wrote to the firm about his passion for all things buses.

The youngster has nurtured a fascination with buses, routes and maps since his grandmother in Ecuador bought him a series of models.

Mum Paulina King said: “Tomas is a big fan. He follows all the bus numbers and routes in and around Oxford.

“He notices when anything changes on the services and knows what time some of the buses go.

“Children his age are usually fascinated with techie gadgets or the latest toy, so we think it’s lovely that his passion is buses.”

After Mrs King was moved to write to Stagecoach to explain their son’s burgeoning hobby, the operator invited Tomas and his parents for a VIP day out.

She said: “When we told Tomas that we were taking him to the depot for a VIP day he was so excited. He immediately started writing down lots of questions to ask.

“He also started thinking about all the pictures he was going to take for his scrapbook.”

During his visit Tomas was given a private tour of the depot and sat in the driver’s seat of a double decker.

He spent time with Paul Green, a Stagecoach driving instructor, experienced the bus watch and was given his own special ride around on a bus.

Karen Coventry, Stagecoach in Oxfordshire business development manager, said: “We love hearing stories of people who are fascinated with buses.

“It’s part of our everyday life and we forget just how great these vehicles are.

“It was lovely to meet Tomas today to show him ‘behind the scenes’ and tell him all about our fleet of buses.

“We hope to see him again here one day, hopefully when he applies for his first job.”