DRUGS and a serrated knife were seized by police following two arrests.

Officers based in Bicester tweeted about the find this morning, adding: "Making your streets safer #notonourpatch."

They described the knife as a 'weapon' but did not say what type or class of drugs were involved.

It is not yet clear when or where the arrests were made, but police have been contacted for more information.

The knife appears of a similar style to the 'zombie knives' that were banned last year.