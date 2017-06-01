A MILESTONE grant will help to revitalise the last surviving remnants of Abingdon Abbey.

Friends of Abingdon Civic Society has won £68,800 to research restoration of the historic Abbey Buildings, and push their potential to become a 'gem' of the town.

The group secured a grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund to explore the future of the buildings in Thames Street, which made up a small part of the town's wealthy monastery before its dissolution in 1538.

Society chairman Bryan Brown said: "They need some work to be put into good order and secure their future for a generation or more.

"The grant will pay for a feasibility study, which would lead to a master plan of how we can go forward.

"These buildings can tell thousands of stories and we need to animate that and bring them to life. We need to do more to promote the buildings, we want people to use and enjoy them.

"They are the hidden gem of Abingdon and they are absolutely core to the town's history. Abingdon would not be here without them."

The civic society formed in 1944 to fight plans to demolish the buildings, which comprise of the Unicorn Theatre, the Checker and the Long Gallery.

They are Grade I listed and are a scheduled monument, meaning their historical status as the remains of the great Abbey of Abingdon is classed as 'nationally important'.

Mr Brown said the buildings, which are currently hired out for events, weddings and theatrical performances, have the potential to become a 'community hub' and a key attraction for visitors.

He said: "This is a new initiative that is important for both the society and the town. We are all really thrilled about the grant.

"It opens up such an opportunity for us and for the whole community."

The society has managed the buildings since its successful battle to salvage them, and ran an open day on Monday that offered visitors the chance to look around.

Members have focused in recent years on promoting the Abbey Buildings as a leisure spot, hosting events including Abingdon Beer Festival, wedding and craft fairs and Abingdon Jazz Festival at the theatre.

Mr Brown said he was 'delighted' by the support from the Heritage Lottery Fund – an arm of the National Lottery that invests cash into projects across the UK.

The buildings once offered guest rooms, a granary, bakery and administrative offices for Benedictine monastery Abingdon Abbey, which was also known as St Mary's Abbey.

They are the only surviving parts of the immense abbey, alongside the Abbey Gateway archway off Market Place.