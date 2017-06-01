ANOTHER life saving defibrillator is set to be installed in Wallingford after an intrepid fundraiser trekked 320 miles for charity.

Chris Swales' walk from White Horse Hill near Uffington to Land's End in Cornwall has raised almost £1,400, which will be enough to buy a new defib.

It will add to the network of five of the devices already in place across the town, with one more awaiting installation.

The campaign to place defibs in Wallingford began in 2013, led by hairdresser of Susan Handy of Mary Handy Hair and Beauty in High Street.

Mr Swales' fiancee Jodie Smart works at the salon, which provided him with inspiration.

He said: "One of my grandparents had to use a defib a couple of years ago and I knew Susan was raising funds so when my friend Luke Dunstan said to me he was walking to Land's End for charity I decided I would go for it.

"It is great to have raised so much money, especially since it is almost enough to buy a new defib.

"It could save somebody's life someday and it might be somebody I do not even know, which is amazing."

Mr Swales and Mr Dunstan – who was walking for charity Hand in Hand for Syria – practised as much as possible before undertaking the challenge.

They camped, stayed in B&Bs and youth hostels along the way, finally arriving in Land's End on earlier this month after more than two weeks on the road.

Mr Swales, who works as a design engineer, said: "I got quite ill in the first week so I went about three days without eating and I came close to quitting.

"But I managed to pull through.

"After the first couple of days, which are difficult, you get into a rhythm and you know your targets.

"Especially when I was ill, I was spurred on by thinking of the amount of money raised and that I did not want people to have donated for nothing."

Mr Swales, who lives in Didcot but grew up near Wallingford, said he was thinking about doing other charity ventures in the future.

The 23-year-old said: "It was an amazing feeling when we finished.

"Jodie is also really proud and it is great to have raised money for the cause through the salon."

The first defib was installed more than three years ago outside the old post office.

Wallingford county councillor Lynda Atkins said she hoped the one bought with Mr Swales' money could be placed near the river by the bridge.

She said: "What Chris has done is fantastic.

"We have got a good network of defibs around the town but every time you look at a map you think we need one there or there.

"When people get involved in fundraising for the Heart of Wallingford campaign they really put their backs into it .

"It is amazing to walk such long distances day after day and keep going."

To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/Chris-Swales1

Donations are also accepted at Mary Handy Hair and Beauty.