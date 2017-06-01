HEADINGTON is all set to get its newest restaurant after planners approved a project to transform a former office building.

An application to convert the former Connells estate agents at 137A London Road was approved by Oxford City Council on May 18.

Grill House, described by developers as a 'Turkish-themed hot food takeaway' – is now gearing up to occupy the central Headington location.

Now that approval has been given the eatery will open between 11.30am until midnight each day and will employ three full time members of staff.

In the application to the council planners behind the development said: “The proprietor has a long experience in the catering business, and has been running the Old Mill Coffee House in Chipping Norton for the last five years.

“The only local Turkish menu was offered by Bar Meze restaurant, which has recently closed down after over a decade in business.

“This proposal would improve the variety of the eclectic mix of cuisine available.

"As observed, there are a number of outlets offering Chinese or Indian cuisine.”

The approval of the project and the replacement of a disused building has been largely welcomed but some have said it could have gone to a different use altogether.

Headington city councillor Ruth Wilkinson said: “These premises used to be an estate agents, of which we have quite a few in Headington.

“I asked the city council whether it would be interested in this property, as it seemed to me that it is conveniently located, but it was deemed to be too small to be of interest.

“Many residents in Headington would like somewhere in or around Bury Knowle Park where they could go to get teas, coffees, and ice creams and maybe make sports bookings for the tennis courts.”

A number of other restaurants have opened their doors in Headington in recent months.

Thali platter restaurant Desi Lounge opened up in London Road in February, followed shortly after by C.R.A.F.T. Burger in Windmill Road and Italian restaurant Buongiorno E Buonasera, also in London Road.

Ms Wilkinson, however, went on to warn that there had been instances where tenants in flats above take away restaurants had been hit by noise and bad smells.

But she added: "Personally, I'd rather see a thriving business there than a disused site."