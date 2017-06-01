LEGAL action could be taken against the town council in Witney after claims it made about a popular music festival angered organisers.

During a recent dispute between Witney Town Council and the organisers of Witney Music Festival, the council slapped new restrictions on the festival, claiming a number of ‘concerned residents’ had been in touch regarding the event's main stage on The Leys.

In a statement on May 12 the council said it had to make sure the event did not 'cause a nuisance' and did not damage the condition of the site, so that other events such as sports matches can be held there.

Craig Raven, of Synapse Events Group, which manages the event on The Leys, said the statement could be damaging to his business and insisted the town council substantiate its claims or publicly apologise and rescind the comments, or face legal action for damages.

Mr Raven said: “Because they’ve made these claims that could affect our commercial viability we want to see evidence that what they’re saying is true.

“If they have had complaints then we need to accept they exist and make sure that doesn’t happen again.

"If they do exist it’s dangerous and unsafe not giving us that information.

"If they don’t exist they shouldn’t be making false accusations and claims.

“We have had no response from the town council so far so I think the next step is to put it to our legal team.”

The town council issued a statement on the festival two weeks ago, confirming some changes it had made to timings of The Leys event on Saturday, June 10.

Though the event was scheduled to fully conclude at 2am the next morning, the council said the funfair must finish at 10pm, live music on the stage must finish at 11pm and the whole site must be vacated by 12.30am.

Last year the funfair ran until 11pm and the after party until 1am.

Organisers were left baffled by the changes, which were explained as being related to new developments on land adjoining The Leys in recent years, including a new retirement home.

Mr Raven, feeling the claims were damaging to his company, demanded the council explain the claims and adjustments to the event.

He said he wanted to be shown any complaints and be told why they weren’t submitted to West Oxfordshire District Council, which licences the event.

He also insisted the town council highlight where in its terms and conditions, as owners of the land, it had a duty of care over noise or any interest in opening times.

Mr Raven suggested legal action could begin as soon as this week.

At the time of going to print the town council had not responded to Mr Raven or the Gazette's request for comment.

Witney Music Festival, now in its 11th year, started on Friday and will run until Sunday, June 11.

Headliners The Undertones will take to the stage during the main event on June 10.