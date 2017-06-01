OXFORD MAGISTRATES

MARK CAIRNS, 47, of Beehive Close, Cholsey, convicted of beating a woman in Wallingford on August 31. Ordered to take part in alcohol dependency treatment for six months and to take part in rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 25 days. Made subject of a restraining order and ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £620 costs.

KEVIN SANDWELL, 37, of Lyndene Road, Didcot, admitted visiting a property in Didcot on April 11, which he was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order. Made subject to a community order requiring him to take part in alcohol treatment for six months and to take part in rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 25 days. Ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

RACHEL BRADY, 28, of Luther Street, Oxford, admitted drink-driving in Sunderland Avenue, Oxford, on April 2. Had 144mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, above the legal limit of 80mg. Also admitted driving in the same road on the same date without insurance or a licence and committing a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order. Fined a total of £330 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving or holding a licence for 16 months.

STEVEN CREED, 39, of Church Street, Didcot, admitted stealing electrical goods of an unknown value from his employer, Palletways Oxford, in Didcot on March 4 and March 7. Ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work in the next 12 months and to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

STEPHEN MACKAY, 72, of Lloyd Court, Portway, Wantage, admitted drink-driving on the A34 at the Marcham Interchange on April 26. Had 74mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, above the legal limit of 35 mcg. Fined £600 and ordered to pay a £60 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving or holding a licence for 20 months.

ARLEN HEATHERLEY, 22, of Harefields, Oxford, admitted dishonestly receiving a stolen vehicle registration plate of an unknown value in Oxford on October 5.Fined £150 and ordered to pay £30 compensation and a £30 victim surcharge.

LEANNE WILLIAMS, 32, of New Bridge Street, Witney, admitted stealing a purse and its contents of unknown value at GSM Industrial Graphics in Avenue One, Witney, on December 12. Ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work in the next 12 months and to pay £140 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £40 costs.

JUDITH OFORI-BOATENG, 53, of Priory Road, Oxford, admitted speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone in Marston Road, Oxford, on August 23. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs, Driving licence endorsed with three points.

JAMES CARTHY, 27, of Wooldridge Court, Margaret Road, Oxford, admitted possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Oxford High Street on January 20. Fined £150 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge.

HUGO LUCAS, 28, of Holland Place, Oxford, admitted drink-driving in St Aldates, Oxford, on October 30. Had 117mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, above the legal limit of 80mg. Fined £300 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving or holding a licence for 14 months.

BANBURY MAGISTRATES

Adrian Wilson, 32, of Keble Road, Bicester, admitted assaulting a man in Sheep Street, Bicester, on January 21. Ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £750 costs.

MARK MILES, 37, of Manor Fields, Letcombe Regis, Wantage, admitted drink-driving in Main Road, Long Hanborough, on April 22. Had 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, above the legal limit of 35 microgrammes. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving or holding a licence for 18 months.

RYAN SIMPSON, 38, of Corn Hide, Long Hanborough, admitted drink-driving in Swan Lane, Long Hanborough, on April 23. Had 90mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, above the legal limit of 35mcg. Fined £276 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving or holding a licence for 23 months.

DECLAN BEITH, 18, of Cromwell Road, Banbury, convicted of dishonestly receiving a stolen Garmin Satnav of an unknown value in Cromwell Road on October 19. Also convicted of taking a motor vehicle without the consent of the owner in Ravensmead, Banbury, on October 19. Admitted driving whilst disqualified in Bloxham Grove Road in Banbury on October 20 and driving without third party insurance in Bloxham Grove Road on October 19. Ordered to take part in rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 20 days and to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £500 costs. Banned from driving or holding a licence for 15 months.

LEIGH TAYLOR, 36, of Forsythia Close, Bicester, admitted speeding at 46mph in a 30mph zone in Bicester Road, Middleton Stoney, on October 27. Fined £330 and ordered to pay a £33 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with five points.

MOHAMMAD UMAR, 26, of Cumberland Road, Oxford, admitted speeding at 54mph in a 30mph zone in Marston Road, Oxford, on October 26. Fined £200 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

PATRICK WHEARTY, 48, of Crauford Road, Oxford, convicted of driving without insurance in Havelock Road, Oxford, on November 1. Fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with six points.