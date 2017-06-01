A MAN who downloaded dozens of videos depicting the torture of young boys has been spared an immediate jail term.

Andrew Peck of Wilkins Road, Oxford, was found with 89 videos displaying indecent images considered category A – the most severe category – when police raided his home on June 2, 2014.

Three laptops – an Acer laptop, Sony laptop and a Compaq Mini laptop – as well as one Acer computer were all taken in the search by police.

Following a forensic examination of the machines, officers found the videos as well as 1,384 indecent images – 75 of which were of the most severe category.

The images were mostly of young boys and some of the videos featured scenes of torture.

Sentencing Peck at Oxford Crown Court on Tuesday, Judge Zoe Smith told the 54-year old: "This was a large collection of videos of category A.

"These videos would have depicted children in effect being tortured, nothing less than that.

"It appears across the computers they were mainly children aged between 11 and 14."

When he was first interviewed three years ago he originally denied the charges.

Peck told police he frequently used file sharing platform eMule and that as a result of using the software many of the images had found their way on to the machines 'by accident.'

The court heard how officers later discovered that he had searched for the images.

The defendant went on to plead guilty to three charges of making indecent images of children at a hearing in April of this year.

The original investigation had stalled thanks to 'a backlog' with a number of machines being analysed for indecent images the court was told.

Lyall Thompson, defending, said that his client had shown a great deal of 'regret and remorse' as a result of downloading the images and he had fully co-operated with police.

Peck also acts as a carer for his father, he said, and has been in stable employment as a project engineer for the past 35 years.

Mr Thompson added: "Mr Peck is a man who has never been at the courts before. He understands the serious nature of the activities he has been undertaking.

"He wishes he could turn back time but he can't."

Peck was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to pay court costs of £1,200.

He was also made subject to a sex offence order for the next 10 years.