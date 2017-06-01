LOCAL business leaders will question experts led by HSBC Bank’s head of economics the day before the General Election

Mark Berrisford Smith will lead a panel debate at an Economic Question Time next Wednesday.

Backed by Oxford law firm Royds Withy King and accountants Shaw Gibbs, it is at the Said Business School in Park End Street.

It will be followed by a discussion centred on economic issues affecting Oxfordshire, with questions from the floor.

Other panellists include Jens Tholsrup, managing director at Oxford Investment Opportunity Network and senior adviser at Oxford Economics, Richard Venables, director at commercial property firm VSL, Angus Horner, director and partner at Harwell and Matt Perkins, chief executive at Oxford University Innovation.

Simon Bassett, lead partner at Royds Withy King Oxford, said: “We look forward to welcoming the Oxfordshire business community to our annual Economic Question Time, which is one of our most popular events and always provides plenty of food for thought.

“A new panel of expert speakers and the timing of this year’s event just one day before the General Election could make the discussions even more interesting.”

The free event, on June 7, runs from 5pm to 8pm and includes networking and refreshments. To book, contact events@roydswithyking.com