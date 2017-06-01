OFFICE equipment firm TA Triumph-Adler has taken extra office space and recruited more staff.

The firm has leased another 1,144 square feet next to its existing base at Shrivenham Hundred Business Park with its associate company UTAX.

New head of sales Sean Howarth has experience in the office equipment industry, while Jamie Cope has joined the telesales team.

Mr Howarth said: “The document solutions sector is changing rapidly – it’s no longer a case of selling copiers or printers on a contract.

“Our customers know they need their technology to work smarter.”