FUNDRAISERS have just a few hours left to hand over money raised during what has already been a record-breaking year for the OX5 run.

Today is the deadline for people who used paper sponsorship when they took part in the Oxford Mail-backed run to raise money for Oxford Children’s Hospital.

It follows a celebration from the hospital charity, based at the John Radcliffe Hospital, when it announced last Friday it had raised a record £122,000 from this year’s event at Blenheim Palace.

In a thank you letter sent to fundraisers, the charity said the support had helped make it the run’s best year ever.

It said: “Our overwhelming memory of this year’s OX5 run is one of sunshine and smiles.

“We really want to thank each and every one of you for making it such a special event.

“The run has been going for 15 years now and we are incredibly close to an important milestone - £1 million raised from the OX5 run.”

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the children’s hospital and it is hoped enough money can be raised to help build a new 62-bedroom Ronald McDonald House for parents to stay near their poorly youngsters while they are treated.

The charity wants to bring in enough money today to try and smash the £1m milestone for total money raised by the OX5 since it began.

The charity statement added: “We’d like to share our gratitude to the Oxford Mail for their phenomenal support over the years. A special thank you also to our long-term sponsors, Allen Associates, and to Blenheim Palace who let us use their wonderful grounds. “

Paper fundraisers should contact charity@ouh.nhs.uk for more information.