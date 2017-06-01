TRIBUTES have been paid to an ‘inspirational’ figure in Oxford’s youth football scene.

James ‘Jim’ Paton, who served as the chairman of the Oxford Mail Youth Football League for two decades, encouraged the talents of future England internationals Martin Keown and Mark Wright during his time in the game.

The former referee and youth-team manager, who was renowned for his eye for potential, died on May 14 following a battle with dementia aged 80.

Mr Paton’s son Darren, 52, of Freeland, said: “Growing up, I looked up to my dad as a hero figure.

“He stood up for what he believed in and was the most honest person I have ever known.

“His integrity and discipline was second to none, teaching us boys that respect was everything and manners cost nothing.

“His knowledge of football in particular was always pure and for the good of the game. We all will miss him dearly.”

Growing up in Risinghurst with two brothers, Mr Paton had a passion for football from an early age and as a young man played for Littlemore, Oxford City and the Oxford Quarry Nomads.

He had to give up playing football due to issues with his knee but continued to stay embedded in the game.

Mr Paton managed the Blackbird Leys Junior Citizens for many years, and also took on the role of manager to the Oxford representative team.

In the 1970s he became the chairman of what is now the Oxford Mail Youth Football League, a role which enabled him to continue with his passion for inspiring youngsters entering the game.

He was so respected in the role that he was made honorary life vice president of the league.

Darren said his dad’s biggest footballing achievement was helping the league to develop into one of the best in the country.

A number of those who played at the time have said how Mr Paton helped them develop as youngsters.

Steve Fontaine, from Blackbird Leys, played in the league and later an adult team Mr Paton managed.

Mr Fontaine said: “He meant a lot to us boys. He was important to our future.”

Fixtures secretary at the youth league Paul Lyon said: “When I first came on in 1998 he was still refereeing on the boys’ league so I knew him in that role – and a very strict ref he was. The boys always knew where they stood with him. He was always passionate about kids’ football.”

After developing dementia, Mr Paton spent the remaining years of his life in Manor House Care Home in Merton near Bicester. His family thanked staff at the home for the care they provided.

A funeral for Mr Paton will be held at Oxford Crematorium at 3pm on June 9.