VOLUNTEERS are wanted by a district council to fill vital roles at polling stations for the general election.

With a week until the national vote, South Oxfordshire and Vale of White Horse district councils have sent out a plea to find a count assistant, runner and poll clerk.

A spokesperson for the councils said: “We urgently need people to work at a number of polling stations in Oxfordshire.

“It’s a great opportunity to be part of the democratic process and earn some money.

“This election was called at short notice and it is very soon after the local election so we’re calling on more people to come and take part – they don’t need to have worked at an election before.

“Don’t worry though, all of our polling stations will be open between 7am and 10pm on 8 June.”

The positions, descriptions and details of pay have been posted on the council’s website.

A count assistant is needed after the polls close at 10pm to count up resident’s votes.

The council also needs a poll clerk, who would set up polling booths early in the morning and manage the station.

For more information about the roles visit: http://bit.ly/2rohDPr