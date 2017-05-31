FOLLOWING a double break down on the A34 this afternoon, drivers are now facing a fresh wave of delays following a broken down horse box.

Queues are building in both directions on the A44 Woodstock Road between A34 Western By Pass Road (Peartree Interchange, Oxford) and Sandy Lane / Rutten Lane (Yarnton).

Traffic building on A44 Woodstock Road following broken down horse box. Picture: google maps

The delays are not helped by two previous break downs that happened on the A34 near the Milton Interchange and at Wytham, which caused traffic to divert to the A44.

Both lanes that had been closed on the A34 were reopened by 5.15pm.