ALL lanes have now reopened following a double break down on the A34 southbound carriageway.

Traffic is building on a stretch of the A34 following a broken down vehicle. Picture: Google maps

Traffic is still slow as drivers had to wait up to half an hour after a vehicle broke down near the Milton Interchange at around 3pm this afternoon, affecting traffic heading from Abingdon towards the Didcot area.

Minutes later it was reported that a lorry had broken down, blocking a lane, on the same carriageway at Wytham.

Both lanes were reopened by 5.15pm.