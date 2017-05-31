A DRUG dealer has been jailed for 40 months for supplying cocaine and heroin in Oxford.

Abdi Abdulle, 26, of Peall Road in Croydon admitted to six drug charges at Oxford Crown Court on Friday.

He has been jailed for 40 months and ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge for the offences that happened between Monday, October 24 and Tuesday, November 1 last year.

He was arrested on Monday, April 24 this year and charged the next day.

Investigating officer, police constable Stuart Robertson, said: “Abdulle was trying to profit from the sale of drugs in Oxford.

“We will not tolerate this in Oxford and we will continue to take all actions to disrupt and bring to justice those who seek to deal drugs.

“We would ask the public to continue to report to us any information that may assist in tackling individuals who are dealing drugs”