A NEW Argos outlet opened inside Sainsbury’s superstore at Heyford Hill today.

The store was opened to the public at an official unveiling ceremony held at 10am this morning.

A handful of staff and shoppers looked on as the new shop, which has moved from its former Cowley site, near Homebase, began serving its first customers.

Speaking at the opening event, Argos store manager Shabana Begum said she was thrilled with the new location and said it was great to be a new part of the superstore.

The 31-year old said: “It’s great now that we have the new site. It’s a great store here and a great step in the partnership between Sainsbury’s and Argos.

“My team are really happy as well with the move.”

The Argos will employ 11 full-time members of staff and will be open 8am until 10pm Monday to Friday, 8am until 9pm on Saturday and 10am until 4pm on Sunday.

As well as selling Argos stock in-store it will allow for online deliveries for items to be ordered and collected at the store for customers.

Ms Begum added that the store had already proved ‘very popular’ and that it had been busy since they opened up this morning and served their very first customers.

The move is part of supermarket giant Sainsbury’s’ plans to open 30 new Argos outlets inside many of its stores across the country as part of a £1.4bn takeover of Home Retail Group.

Sainsbury’s store manager Richard Perry said at the launch event: “It’s the first of these to open up in our area so it really is a bit of a first.

“We are really excited, it is bringing a whole new dynamic to the store.”

Regional manager at Sainsbury’s Shane McGivern added: “We are delighted we have been able to open up the store today.

“It is a fantastic site and we are all very pleased.”

Another outlet which opened up inside the store recently is the Sushi Gourmet which opened its doors inside of the superstore, next to the deli counter, on May 16.

Also at the launch event area manager of the sushi counter business Aleksandra Sobezak said: “It has been good so far.

"Everybody is really happy with the service we provide.

“It is a great success because it’s a lovely store here, we have got lovely customers and they really enjoy it.”