WORKERS carefully lifted a glass lantern on top of a £440m shopping centre in the heart of Oxford this morning.

Standing at four metres tall, the lantern made out of 78 glass panels, will light up at night, acting as a beacon for the new Westgate Shopping Centre.

It was seen being lifted on top of the shopping centre by a crane and workmen this morning.

Designed over the last two years by Swiss artist Daniela Schönbächler, in collaboration with Dixon Jones Architects, planners BDP and art consultants Modus Operandi, the proposed lantern has been inspired by a window at All Souls’ College.

Westgate is expected to be completed in the autumn.

