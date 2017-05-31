OLDER people living alone across the county will be treated to a knees-up in Oxford this month in a new drive to tackle loneliness.

The Oxford Big Tea Party on Friday, June 16 will bring together 80 elderly people affected by isolation and offer them an afternoon to remember.

It has been organised by social enterprise Aspire and Cutteslowe Community Association to bring cheer to the thousands of older people in Oxfordshire who live alone.

Money raised at the event will go towards 'lifeline' community transport services currently offered by Aspire and the association.

Paul Roberts, chief executive at Aspire, said: "Isolation in the elderly is a critical issue for our community.

"Ninety-two per cent of our own community transport passengers live alone and 58 per cent of them wouldn't be able to leave their homes without it."

In Oxfordshire more than 30,000 people aged 65 and over live alone and the number of people aged over 85 is projected to double over the next two decades.

Mr Roberts added: "Loneliness and isolation can lead to increased stress levels, depression, decreased memory and cardiovascular disease and stroke.

"Activity groups and befriending opportunities make a significant difference in keeping elderly people active and socialising.

"This promises to be an inspiring community event, tackling a key issue for Oxfordshire."

On the day, the charities' 80 elderly guests will be enjoy an afternoon tea with entertainment and the chance to make new friends in a relaxed environment.

The event is part of the national Great Get Together campaign which was inspired by the commitment of murdered MP Jo Cox to bringing communities together.

Local businesses, clubs and associations interested in sponsoring the event or volunteering should call 01865 204450 or email helen@aspireoxford.co.uk.