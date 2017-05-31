A LONG-ESTABLISHED charity supporting young people from difficult backgrounds is calling for help in a crowdfunding appeal to hire a catering manager.

Trax, which is based on an old farm near the Peartree Interchange, has spent the past 25 years offering automotive and catering courses to young people who, for various reasons, have struggled in mainstream education.

It is trying to raise £30,000 in order to appoint a full-time catering manager who will manage the organisation’s catering social enterprise.

The catering arm of Trax was set up in 2014 and has allowed the organisation to broaden its band of support to include youngsters aged eight to 25.

Operations director Olivia Davies said: “Since 2014 the social enterprise has provided the catering for a whole range of events, from business lunches to the Oxfordshire OCVA Awards, and a county council Christmas banquet to a buffet lunch for 500 guests.

“We are now looking to employ the right person to further develop the enterprise and help more disadvantaged young people into education and employment.”

At present about 16 students are given the chance for meaningful work and training at TRAX’s social enterprise every year, while about 300 are able to take motor mechanical and bicycle courses.

The charity wants to increase this to 32 young people, who will each receive a Level 1 Certificate in Catering and Hospitality.

In a written testimonial to Trax a youngster whose name was given only as Harry, who came to the charity aged 14, said after being expelled from three secondary schools he had now been able to complete two qualifications.

The student, who has worked at functions at Oxford Town Hall and large private weddings as part of the social enterprise, said: “You guys have made me keep my temper. I don’t know how but you have.

“I like doing the dinner work. It makes me feel important and I like the money. Trax has been better for me than school, I am treated like a grown up and you guys listen to me.”

So far the charity has raised £362 towards its goal on an online crowdfunding page, which runs for another two weeks.

People who make a donation of £20 or over will receive small thank-you gifts depending on what they pledge, from cards and T-shirts to a quad biking party and fully catered private dinner.

Ms Davies said: “We are very grateful to those who have already supported our scheme and very much hope the residents of Oxford will continue to help us achieve our goal.”

For more information visit traxorg.com or to donate visit crowdfunder.co.uk/trax-catering-social-enterprise