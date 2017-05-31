THERE are just over two weeks left for residents to have their say on council services in Kidlington, Banbury and Bicester.

Cherwell District Council is hosting its annual satisfaction survey to get feedback on its local services such as recycling, collections or leisure.

Cherwell District Council leader Barry Wood said: “We want to provide the services that Cherwell residents need to an excellent standard.

“It’s essential, therefore, that we gather people’s opinions and use them to help prioritise how we allocate budgets and improve our performance in the coming months.

“It’s the most streamlined and efficient way for people to have their say, and we are hoping that as many Cherwell residents as possible will give us their feedback.”

The survey runs until June 16 asking residents about quality of service and value for money. Copies have been sent out or ordered via 01295 227 001