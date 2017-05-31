A GRANDMOTHER with a passion for puzzles is inviting others to grab a piece of the action after being appointed 'Minister for Jigsaws'.

Sue Riches, a retired teacher in her 60s, has had the outlandish title bestowed upon her by manufacturer Wentworth Wooden Puzzles.

The Easington resident is already a vocal ambassador for the traditional pastime and set up a new jigsaw club in Banbury, Piece Together, last year.

A nationwide search for the new minister, an annual award designed to help promote the jigsaw puzzles, was launched by Wentworth on November 3 - National Jigsaw Day - last year.

Applicants were asked to send an email or letter explaining why they were right for the role, meeting essential requirements including the ability to complete a puzzle alone.

Ms Riches said: "I have always believed that the benefits of jigsaws are huge not only for the individual, but for the community.

"Completing jigsaws helps to relieve stress, practice mindfulness and improve concentration, as well as bringing different generations together.

"I am very excited to take on the new role. Some of my friends already call me Mrs Jigsaw; I will have to change that to minister."

So far Piece Together has gathered 70 members, with about 40 attending each session, from 2pm on the fourth Tuesday of the month in St Hugh's Hall, Ruskin Road.

About 500 puzzles have now been donated to the club, which is set to expand to other groups in the community including care homes and Katharine House Hospice.

Ms Riches said: "Banbury Town Council generously gave us a grant to buy 'porta-puzzles and boards that can be used in communal areas.

"We have acquired the copyright on a brilliant picture of Banbury Canal Day and are hoping to have a short run of puzzles made."

A sponsor is currently being sought by the club to help turn the dream of a Canal Day jigsaw into reality.

Sarah Watson, marketing director at Wentworth, said: "We are seeing a huge rise in the popularity of jigsaws as adults search for an alternative to digital activities.

"The role of the Minister for Jigsaws is key to the continued development of our jigsaw puzzles."