A SIX-STOREY four star hotel is being planned for one of Oxfordshire’s busiest business parks.

Reef Estates has applied for planning permission to build the resort at Milton Park just outside Didcot.

The submission includes dramatic artist’s impressions of the L-shaped building, with a curving roof and a ground-floor restaurant, lit up at night.

Located just off the A34 the hotel could serve visitors to the whole of the so-called Science Vale area including Harwell and Culham science campuses.

See the plans at whitehorsedc.gov.uk using reference number P17/V1436/LDO