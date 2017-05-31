KEBAB vans could soon be allowed to pitch on roads in Abingdon, Wantage and Faringdon.

Vale of White Horse District Council is set to pass a resolution this morning to designate all streets within the district as ‘consent streets for the purposes of street trading’.

Traders would still have to apply for individual licences to operate, but council officers said that having a single policy for the whole district would allow them be more efficient.

The General Licensing Committee will meet at 135 Eastern Avenue, Milton Park from 11am. The public can attend.