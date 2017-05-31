THE county's first trampoline park could open in less than eight weeks, with its owners excited to bounce into action.

Rebound Revolution Ltd have been given approval to create a new centre for a trampolining, to be built in an unused warehouse off London Road in Bicester.

The new space will be 'something a bit different' to other trampoline parks, according to co-owner Matt Tofts, and will cater for a broad range of ages.

Mr Tofts said: "I am very excited and just looking forward to opening really.

"The response has been absolutely fantastic, with hundreds of positive comments and something like 800 likes on our post on Facebook.

"I just think the general consensus is that it is just what Bicester needs."

The unit in Talisman Business Park, which sat empty for about 10 months, will be transformed over the coming weeks.

Plans show inter-connected trampolines as well as other activities including a 'virtual climbing wall'.

Mr Tofts added: "I have family links with Bicester and used to go to Finmere Primary School myself and my friends went to The Cooper School, so Bicester has always been a bit of a hub for me for years.

"What we are trying to do is not make it all about the trampoline park, it is also about the basic activities which are just as important. We have the climbing wall and all sorts of other stuff to help create something a bit different."

Mr Tofts said he hopes the trampoline park attracts as many people as possible of all age groups, and it will host groups such as mother and toddler sessions.

The plans were given the go ahead this month after councillors agreed that the concept is in line with Bicester's bid to become a healthy town.

Councillors did raise concerns about the number of parking spaces and were worried it could congest an already busy part of town.

Commenting on these issues, Mr Tofts said: "The key for us was to find a local site and we didn’t want to encourage people to drive there, it is supposed to be a healthy town.

"We do have about 40 spaces to ourselves but really part of it was looking for a site with great transport links.

"We will definitely manage the parking."

Rebound Revolution aim to open the trampoline park by mid July.