US Senator Bernie Sanders will give a talk at the iconic Sheldonian Theatre on Friday.

The talk, which sold out in just an hour, will discuss his new book 'Our Revolution'.

The Vermont Senator lost out on the Democratic nomination for the US Presidency race last year.

His brother Larry Sanders has lived in Oxford since 1969 and is the Green Party parliamentary candidate in Oxford East.

He welcomed his brother’s visit in a nostalgic vein and said: “In the historic year of 1968 two young men left their homes in New York City.

"One to live permanently in the beautiful rural state of Vermont, the other to the UK, settling the following year in the beautiful City of Oxford.

"In what sometimes seems a blink of an eyelid, nearly 50 years have passed.

"We established our careers and helped raise our lovely children and grandchildren.

“By a miracle of integrity and perseverance Bernie has become the representative of a more sane and decent America, the most popular politician in the country and leader of the opposition to President Trump.

"I am proud to welcome him to Oxford.”