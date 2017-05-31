AN annual festival to encourages cycling will be held in memory of long-time team member Claudia Comberti who was killed by a bus whilst cycling on Botley Road earlier this month.

Tandem Festival celebrates international culture and co-operation and features music, art, workshops, and a range of guest talks.

This year organisers have said that the three-day event will mark the life of the popular 31-year old who died after the collision which led to an outpouring of grief across the city.

Festival spokeswoman Hannah Jacobs said: “She was a shining example of the Tandem’s ethical values – of how we can all live out our ethical values in day to day life, with the love, support and inspiration of the community around us.

“Tandem Festival 2017 will be held in memory of Claudia, to continue the celebration of her life, to bring the community together, to listen, learn and dance in nature and to get energised to bring about positive change in whatever way we can.”

Organisers have backed The Oxford Mail's safety campaign, which aims to encourage all cyclists using Oxford's roads to wear a cycle helmet.

As part of the campaign, readers can visit the Oxford Mail's offices in Osney Mead and pick up a helmet at a discounted price of just £5 using the form below.

Ms Jacobs said: "Tandem Festival encourages safe cycling and protective gear, alongside safe driving and safe road planning.

"Road safety is the responsibility of all road users. More resource also needs to go towards protecting cyclists, as very vulnerable road users, including wider, segregated cycle lanes, separate cycle traffic lights and tighter enforcement of existing laws prohibiting close overtaking and parking in cycle lanes - both big problems in Oxford."

The volunteer-run festival will take place between June 16 and June 18 at Lower Farm, Ramsden, near Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire.

The line-up for the wide range of musical acts has also now been revealed for the festival to include ‘a diverse, zesty and unforgettable’ musical experience according to organisers.

Ms Jacobs added: “There’s something for everyone from funk and reggae to solo Bach, swinging ceilidhs to late night DJs, and folk musicians from around the globe sharing the sounds of their culture.

“As well as music, the festival will be packed with dance, storytelling, film talks, crafts and spaces to be creative for all ages.

“We also have an incredible programme of workshops to introduce you to topics from laughter yoga and massage to woodwork and feminism for dads.”

Bands at the festival include art-rock band Moulettes, who are touring their fourth album, and French band Zlabya with a blend of gypsy, Irish, Breton and Jazz music.

Swedish jazz ensemble Akervinda and North London pop band Firefly Burning will also be making an appearance.

Meanwhile, festival organisers have also put out an appeal for volunteers to help them get involved with the set-up and the pack-down before, during and after the three-day event.

Organiser also said that they want stewards to help with the general running of the festival, promising a free entrance ticket for any volunteers.

For the full line-up, how to buy tickets and how to volunteer visit the festival website at: http://tandemcollective.org/tandem-festival/