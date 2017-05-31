An Oxford professor has accused politicians in Britain of "moral failure" over the refugee crisis.

Alexander Betts, professor of forced migration at Oxford University, said claims the country was at breaking point were misrepresentative of the reality.

He alleged there was a lack of positive language about refugees and said there was an international obligation to take in those fleeing conflict.

He said: "Our political commitment has broken down...because of a moral failure of politicians to show the courage and leadership to explain to their populations that we have to act.

"You can win elections by scapegoating refugees."

In September 2015 then prime minister David Cameron said the UK was to provide resettlement to "thousands" more Syrian refugees in response to the worsening humanitarian crisis.

He said the extra places would come from camps bordering Syria, not from among those already in Europe.

Earlier this year a key route into the UK for children caught up in Europe's migrant crisis was closed after around 350 arrivals.

The Home Office said it would stop receiving children via the so-called Dubs amendment earlier this year.

Ministers have said the UK has been at the forefront of the international response to the Syria crisis and has pledged billions in aid.

Prof Betts said the line was being blurred between migrants attempting to enter the UK for economic purposes and those forced from their homeland by violence.

He attended an Aurora Humanitarian Initiative conference and prize giving in Armenia at the weekend, which is intended to inspire ordinary people to address challenges.

He said: "The Aurora Prize shines a light on heroes who are not part of the big humanitarian organisations but are quietly and effectively working at the local level, at the coalface."