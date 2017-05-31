A COWLEY teenager has denied scamming two companies out of thousands of pounds by pretending to be their chief executive.

Marklan Lewis of Barns Road denied the two counts of fraud and one of converting criminal property at Oxford Crown Court on Tuesday.

A jury of five men and seven women were sworn in as the trail expected to last three days began.

He is accused of transferring more than £14,000 from the two companies, Bolton based Fish Associates and Stroud’s Pearce Platford U.K.

He denies the charges and the trail continues.