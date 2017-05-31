ORGANISERS of this year’s Common People festival have assured residents that South Park will be spick and span by Friday.

Some 20,000 music lovers packed into the park in East Oxford over both days of the event to enjoy a star-studded line-up including the likes of Rag’n’Bone Man, Sean Paul and Sunday night headliner Pete Tong.

Cross Street resident Sam Gonshaw said litter was being cleared from the site by two Oxford City Council vans on Monday morning.

Of the weekend itself, he added: “The streets were a lot busier but everyone was in good spirits, and the nights weren’t noisy either.”

Dr Keith White, a visitor to Oxford from London, said he was ‘shocked’ by the amount of rubbish left in Cowley Road and the surrounding area by Saturday evening.

He said: “I have never seen so much litter on Cowley Road before. I could see many potential attendees downing drinks fast and leaving the can or bottle on the pavement.”

Yesterday Common People spokesman Aidan Byrne said the ‘post-Common People clean up’ was under way.

He said: “The park was litter-picked on Sunday night and refuse bags were picked up at 10am on Monday morning. We will be returning South Park to the people of Oxford this Friday afternoon in the same condition that it was given to us.”