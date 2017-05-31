A PAEDOPHILE has been jailed for six years after he admitted raping a child.

Sam Rogers, of London Road, Wheatley, was locked up after the sentencing at Oxford Crown Court yesterday.

At an earlier court hearing on April 28 the 32-year old admitted one count of rape after a drinking session at a pub.

The court yesterday heard how he drank five pints before raping the girl – who cannot be named for legal reasons – later the same day.

Rogers must also now be listed on the sex offenders register for the rest of his life.