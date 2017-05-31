SECURITY has been tightened at a family festival following the Manchester terror attack.

Stricter safety measures will be enforced at Fun in the Park and Music in the Park in Abingdon on Saturday, in reaction to the suicide bombing that killed 22 last week.

Abingdon Town Council, which organises the annual festivals in the Abbey Grounds, announced the changes yesterday after taking advice from police and security companies.

Council leader Mike Badcock said: “Following the recent terrorist attack in Manchester, the council’s thoughts are with all those innocent victims of this wicked attack, and their families and friends.

“The council has moved quickly to ensure that both these events continue to operate as safely as possible. Those attending the events can be assured that we are treating the matter of security as a one of paramount importance.”

There will be an enhanced security presence and bag checks at both Fun in the Park in the daytime and evening festival Music in the Park.

The former festival features family activities and stage performances, and will finish an hour early this year at 3pm. This will give staff more time to prepare for the latter event, which involves live music and culminates with a firework display.

Attractions and toilet facilities will be confined to the Abbey Grounds and Abbey Gardens, and re-entry to Music in the Park will not be permitted after 9pm.

Wristbands are on sale for both events at the Information Centre in Guildhall until Friday.

Councillor Alice Badcock, who chairs the council’s summer events sub-committee, said: “The council will continue to monitor the situation and make any further necessary adjustments in the light of the national situation, and any further advice.”