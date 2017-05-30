HALF term is expected to heat up over the next few days as the sun is set to make a return for residents in Oxfordshire.

The MetOffice is predicting the warm weather will be back tomorrow with highs of 20C before bumping those temperatures up to 23C by Thursday across the county.

One outdoor swimming pool has even suggested its not worth travelling away on holiday to places such as Benidorm for the hot weather when the heatwave will make places such as Hinksey Outdoor Pool a prime half term hotspot.

The South Oxford lido has said the heated outdoor pool makes more financial sense then a weekend in Benidorm - despite being a few degrees colder.

It said why spend £614.41 for three days in Spain when three days pool entry and parking could cost £26.10 in total.

We'll let you decide.